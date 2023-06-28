Hermantown Hockey Standout Aaron Pionk Soaking Up NHL Draft Experience

Pionk says he's spoken to seven organizations at the combine and has had others team reach out after the fact.

DULUTH, Minn.- Hermantown hockey standout Aaron Pionk is set to experience a childhood dream.

And that’s hear his name called at the NHL draft in the coming days.

Over the past year, the former Hawk forward now turned defenseman, started to see interest from NHL teams at his USHSL games as well as the combine.

Pionk’s keeping all his options open even if that means he goes undrafted.

“You can never really be sure I guess. Especially when you’re a guy in my spot, I’m an older guy, last year of the draft eligibility. So I guess you really never know when you’re going to go, if you’re gonna go. So I think you kind of have a range of where you would like to go and go at all would be cool. But, you have to expect and hope for it. If it doesn’t happen there’s a lot of other ways. I’ve seen that through my brother and other players as well. The draft is cool and it’s the first step for it but there’s other ways and opportunities to get there as well,” said Pionk.

Pionk mentioned he has a great support system for this week including his brother Neal, who currently plays for the Winnipeg Jets.

“He’s met with a bunch of teams when he was signing. So, he kind of knew how those meeting we’re going to go. He’s helped me a lot with those and how to deal with them and how to succeed in them. Very grateful for that, to have someone in my family to be in those shoes to give me all the feedback in helpful ways,” added Pionk.

The NHL Draft begins Wednesday evening and goes through Thursday.