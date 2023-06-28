Video Shows Delivery Driver Crashing Into Duluth Shipping Slip

DULUTH, Minn. – New surveillance video shows the moment a delivery driver crashed into a slip in the Duluth Harbor June 13.

A camera along Helberg Drive shows the Erbert and Gerbert’s driver blowing straight past the turn in the road and right into the shipping slip.

The vehicle quickly turns on its side before starting to sink.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

He was checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

The Duluth Police Department said the driver was cited for “inattentive driving.”

Click below for the full video: