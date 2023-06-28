Woman Looks For Strangers That Helped Save Her Life

DULUTH, MINN. — Melissa Radtke works cleaning buildings for her daughter’s cleaning company. On the Friday of Grandma’s Marathon weekend, she was driving on Railroad Street, and on her way to clean the Marcus Theater complex near the DECC.

Melissa missed her turn, so she was going to make a U-turn just ahead, but that’s when everything went bad.

” I was driving to work and then I had a… I told my husband I can’t see and I got all hot and I blacked out and almost hit the pole down there,” said Melissa Radtk. “These two guys were nice enough to block traffic for us and helped my husband get me out of the van because I was having a stroke and seizure at the same time.”

Melissa’s family believes the two men must have had some medical training as they had some idea of what to do in the moment and as everyone waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Melissa talked about how the two men helped. “They were helping me stay awake because they wanted me to be awake cause I was having a stroke and that’s the worst part of it…How did they Keep you Awake? They were tapping my face and shaking me to wake up. And I’d look up at them, and then I’d fade back out.”

Melissa spent three days in the hospital and says she has had a doctor’s appointment nearly every day since. She’s found out that she can’t drive for three months because of the seizures, but she’s very happy the situation wasn’t worse. “They stopped traffic and helped us out. They were amazing because if I wouldn’t have made it to the hospital when I did, I would have died. ”

Melissa and her family would really like to thank the two men who helped. If you know who they are, please email or call Fox 21 with the information so we can pass it on to the family.