Big 3rd Inning Helps Huskies Rally Past Bucks to Get Back in Win Column

The Huskies (15-12) will once again play the Bucks on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a nearly one hour rain delay, the Duluth Huskies were able to begin their series with the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday.

After trailing 4-0 in the top of the 3rd, the Huskies would put up a five spot in the bottom half to eventually take the 13-7 victory.

The Huskies (15-12) will once again play the Bucks on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.