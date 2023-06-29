Cancer Society Gets Donation from Super One Customers

June fundraising effort results in big money.

Super One presented a check donation to the American Cancer Society Thursday morning in Hermantown.

Super One President Patrick Miner presented a $76,000 check to the American Cancer Society. Customers made donations at forty-four Super One locations during several weeks in June. He expressed gratitude to customers for the campaign’s success.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have generous customers in the areas we serve groceries in. We’re thankful to have them as loyal patrons,” Miner said.

Since 2014, Super One has partnered with the Cancer Society and raised over $325,000. Megan Dvorak, Corporate Relations Manager for the Cancer Society said she has been personally touched by the donations.

“I have a friend who just passed away from liver and colon cancer,” said Dvorak. “And her life was extended beyond her one-year diagnosis. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer and given a year. She lived her life for seven years after that diagnosis,” Dvorak said.

Dvorak credits cancer research for making her friend’s longer life possible. The financial donations are also used to support the Hope Lodge where patients stay overnight at no charge when receiving their treatments.