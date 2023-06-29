Duluth’s CAO Responds To Concerns About $195K Tiny Home

DULUTH, Minn. — A new tiny home in Duluth with a sale price of nearly $200,000 is getting quite the sticker-shock response and concerns from locals.

The concerns are being heard by the city’s chief administrative officer who addressed the issue to the council with some background and perspective.

The tiny home is located along 6th Avenue East.

It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a patio and grill.

Simply Tiny Development in Colorado is behind the 205-square-foot home.

The project is part of the city’s Rebuild Duluth Campaign as a way for the city to take advantage of small and rectangular lots in communities like the Hillside that aren’t able to handle traditional development.

The spirit of the program is to encourage new and creative ideas for housing development, according to the city.

But with a price tag of $195,000 and concerns from the public following, CAO Noah Schuchman sent the council an email with his thoughts.

“The City of Duluth cannot dictate construction costs or the market. The City is very aware of the housing challenges that exist in Duluth and is committed to significant and ongoing support of affordable housing projects such as Plover Place, Brewery Creek, and many others that are in the queue for development,” Schuchman said.

See below for Schuchman’s full email to council: