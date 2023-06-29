Fire, Explosions Take Over Boat At Knife River Marina

KNIFE RIVER, Minn. — A boat caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Knife River Marina.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said multiple explosions were heard coming from that boat.

“The boat was in the water on the far side of the marina and there was a second boat in the neighboring slip when the fire started, but a bystander moved the second boat before it could catch on fire,” according a news release.

The 3o-foot boat remained afloat after the fire was put out.

Fuel did not leak into the water, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday evening.

Two Harbors Fire Department and Lake County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Nobody was injured.