Future Bulldogs Gajan, Shaugabay, & Perkins Picked on Day 2 of NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- The UMD men’s hockey team was well represented on Day 2 of the NHL Draft on Thursday.

Just three picks into the 2nd round, the Chicago Blackhawks would select goalie Adam Gajan at 35th overall.

Gajan, has already verbally committed to the Bulldogs and is set to join the team in the fall of 2024.

Two rounds later, the Tampa Bay Lightning would select another future Bulldog in Jayson Shaugabay at pick number 115.

The former Warroad forward is also set to join the dogs in the 2024 season.

Just four picks later, the Vancouver Canucks picked center Matthew Perkins at number 119.

Unlike the previous two, Perkins is set to suit up for the Bulldogs for this upcoming season.

The trio join Aaron Pionk, who was selected by the Wild in the 5th round as Bulldogs selected in this year’s draft.