Hermantown Native Aaron Pionk Selected By Minnesota Wild in NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- Hermantown native Aaron Pionk would have to wait a little bit on Thursday to hear his name called in the NHL Draft.

Finally at pick number 149 in the 5th round, Pionk’s hometown team, the Minnesota Wild would select the defenseman.

Pionk has spent all but one year playing hockey in the state of Minnesota.

He would play the 2022-2023 season with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHSL. Pionk would tally 12 goals and 26 assists for the Blackhawks.

It will be a few years before Pionk puts on the Wild sweater. He’s set to play for UMD this upcoming season.