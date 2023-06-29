Huskies Late Rally Falls Short in Series Finale
Michael Hallquist with a big night at the plate, he'd go 4-4 with 4 RBIs and a homerun.
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies fell short 13-12 in the series finale with the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday.
After trailing most of the game, Duluth rallied in the bottom of the sixth to take a one run lead. However, Waterloo would string together a six run eighth and hold the Huskies in the ninth to win it.
Michael Hallquist with a big night at the plate, he’d go 4-4 with 4 RBIs and a homerun.
The Huskies are back in action Friday for a split series with the Eau Claire Express.