Huskies Late Rally Falls Short in Series Finale

Michael Hallquist with a big night at the plate, he'd go 4-4 with 4 RBIs and a homerun.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies fell short 13-12 in the series finale with the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday.

After trailing most of the game, Duluth rallied in the bottom of the sixth to take a one run lead. However, Waterloo would string together a six run eighth and hold the Huskies in the ninth to win it.

The Huskies are back in action Friday for a split series with the Eau Claire Express.