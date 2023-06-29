Restaurant 301 Welcomes New Executive Chef

DULUTH, Minn. –There’s a new chef in town and he is bringing his twist on cooking to Restaurant 301 at the Sheraton Duluth hotel.

New executive chef is Chris ReCore is bringing 26 years of culinary experience to Duluth’s restaurant scene.

The hotel welcomed the new chef by featuring some of his new menu items.

Including bite sized samples of his signature dishes, cocktails and mock tails. Shrimp, pork belly, and his award winning walleye cakes were highlighted at the gathering.

ReCore hopes to bring what he calls ‘northern fusion’ to the restaurants changing menu.

“I hope to bring creativity and passion, I want to bring something different to this are and just get people to try new things. I’ll be bringing on new specials hopefully weekly and introducing different flavors,” said ReCore

The Sheraton hotel underwent a remodel in 2021, which including the addition of Restaurant 301. The restaurant invites people to undergo their fine dining experience and have a taste of their packed breakfast and dinner menus.