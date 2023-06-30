Former Bulldog Nick Swaney Re-Signs with Minnesota Wild

This will be Swaney's fourth season in the Minnesota organization.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Nick Swaney, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, re-signed with the Minnesota Wild on a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Swaney recorded 30 points in 48 games last season for the Iowa Wild.

He would also see one game in the pros, suiting up in the April 13th contest against the Nashville Predators.

This will be Swaney’s fourth season in the Minnesota organization.