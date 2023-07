Fox Along the North Shore: Waterfall and River Recap

MINNESOTA. –Minnesota may be the land of 10,000 lakes, but don’t underestimate the beauty of its many rivers and waterfalls.

We visited some of the state parks along the north shore, as well as other raging falls and rivers, including Gooseberry Falls, Temperence State Park and Cascade River State Park.

Let’s take a look back on some of the highlights and sounds from the waterfalls of the North Shore.