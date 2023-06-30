Huskies Drop Second Straight One Run Game

The Huskies will look for a bounce back win, hitting the road for Game Two with Eau Claire on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies dropped the series opener with the Eau Claire Express on Friday, 6-5 making it their second straight one run loss.

Duluth was burdened by an Eau Claire five run first. Max Coupe gets the Huskies on the board in the bottom of the frame with a lead-off solo home run.

Michael Hallquist notched his league leading seventh homerun in the fourth, with a 3-run shot.

