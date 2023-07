Meet the Huskies: Michael Hallquist

Hallquist has been swinging a hot bat as of late and has seven home runs on the year.

DULUTH, Minn.- In this week’s Meet the Huskies we chat with junior infielder Michael Hallquist, out of Minnesota Crookston.

