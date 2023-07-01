Fireworks for the Fourth

SOUTH RANGE, WISC. — The Fourth of July means, hot dogs, potato salad, corn on the cob, and of course fireworks.

KG Fireworks in South Range, Wisconsin is a family-owned fireworks store. They have been in business for nearly ten years and have grown bigger each year and have stocked more fireworks.

The staff knows their stuff. “We test a lot of our product on our own, so we know what everything does”, is Rena Navarro of KG Fireworks Warehouse. “All of the salespeople here are like super well prepared because we all shoot things off all the time and we love to celebrate.”

The KG Fireworks people have fireworks of all sizes from the smaller ones that don’t shoot very high and are legal in Minnesota to the ones that are used for bigger fireworks shows, such as what many resorts shoot off for their guests