Operaton Dry Water – Don’t Drink and Operate a Vehicle

DULUTH, MINN. –The Department of Natural Resources conservation offices and other public safety officers are taking part in Operation Dry Water this weekend.

They will be on the lookout for anyone operating a boat while they are intoxicated. Minnesota has some of the strictest Boating While Intoxicated laws in the country.

At a news conference, the State Boating Law Administrator, Adam Block clearly spelled out what Operation Dry Water is all about. “During Operation Dry Water which is July 1st first through July 3rd, we are stepping up our efforts to keep our lakes, rivers, roads as safe as they can be. You’ll see more law enforcement personnel on the water. You’ll see more law enforcement personnel on the roads. It doesn’t matter the badge that’s on our uniform, our approach is the same. We have no tolerance for people operating boats or vehicles under the influence. If you make that choice you won’t get a warning. You won’t get a second chance. You’ll be arrested, taken to jail, and have to face the heavy problems that come with your decision.”

In Minnesota, if you are convicted of drinking and driving whether you’re driving a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle you lose the privilege of operating any of them.

With the lakes and rivers likely to be very congested his weekend, public safety officials urge boaters to stay dry until they are back on shore.