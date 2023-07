Camp Esquagama Holds Free Activities Day At Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – Camp counselors from around the world held a one-day, fun-filled camping experience at the Duluth Depot this weekend.

Camp Esquagama lead a variety of activities for free Saturday — from arts and crafts to outdoor games and sing-alongs.

The camp is based out of Gilbert and has a goal of creating lasting friendships, building self-confidence, developing lifelong skills, and most importantly have fun just being a kid!