Duluth Fourth Fest To Launch $70K Worth Of Fireworks

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is getting ready to put on what it calls the largest fireworks display in the upper Midwest.

$70,000 worth of fireworks for Fourth Fest were purchased from Duluth’s tourism tax fund.

Live music will be performed by Derek Jones and the 50 South Band, Wild Horses, Erik Koskinen, and black river revue.

It’s an all-ages free event.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Music begins at 5 p.m.

The fireworks hit the sky at 10 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

You can also bring an empty water bottle to fill up at fountains.

Food trucks and other vendors will be there.