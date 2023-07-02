Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin Talk Funding For Blatnik Bridge Replacement

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Blatnik Bridge is Minnesota’s second largest and it carries more than 33,000 vehicles each day.

It’s been in service since 1960 and is in need of a replacement.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin came to Superior Friday to talk about the significance of the bridge and the governor’s budget that would set aside $47.2 million in bonding dollars for a new bridge.

Wisconsin and Minnesota are splitting the cost of the $1.8 billion project.

