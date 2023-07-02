Hairball Vocalist Dave Moody Ready To Rock Bayfront July 3

Hairball — one of the most popular cover bands in America — is taking the stage at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 3.

It’s an annual rock-and-roll tradition for the band to perform to thousands of fans at Bayfront during the 4th of July holiday.

The band jams out to all the greatest hits, like Def Leppard, Guns n’ Roses, KISS, Bon Jovi, Queen and so many more.

The gates at Bayfront open at 3 p.m. July 3.

The show gets underway at 4 p.m.

Hairball takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $59.

