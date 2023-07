Pop-Up Plant Sale At Baily Builds

DULUTH, Minn. — People with a green thumbs were in heaven Saturday for a pop-up plant sale at Baily Builds on Grand Avenue.

Sweet Green Plantscapes offering a variety of options for plant care at homes and businesses.

Baily Builds is located on the 5700 block of Grand Avenue.

It’s a new women-owned business featuring a wide variety of houseplants — from easy care to rare beauties.