Bulldogs on the Move: Richards, Soucy, & Tufte Find New NHL Teams

Soucy & Richards are now on their 3rd NHL team. Meanwhile, Tufte moves on to his 2nd.

DULUTH, Minn.- A trio of former UMD men’s hockey players found new teams over the weekend.

Shortly after the free agency period began on Saturday, Defenseman Carson Soucy signed a three-year, 3.3 million dollar deal with the Vancouver Canucks, ending a two-year stint in Seattle.

Soucy had his best professional year with the Kraken in 2021 and 2022 posting 21 points.

Center Justin Richards is moving farther east, departing the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year, two-way contract worth 775 thousand dollars.

Richards has appeared in 3 NHL games.

Lastly, left wing Riley Tufte is leaving the Lone Star State for the mountains as Tufte agreed to a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Tufte has spent his whole career with the Dallas Stars organization. He’s coming off a breakout year with 35 points last season.