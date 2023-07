Goaltender Hunter Shepard Staying in Hershey on Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Shepard posted a record of 20-8-5 while helping guide the Bears to a Calder Cup title.

HERSHEY, Penn.- Cohasset native and former Grand Rapids goaltender Hunter Shepard is staying put.

On Sunday, it was announced that the Hershey Bears, an affiliate of the Washington Capitals, and Shepard agreed to a two-year, two-way contract.

