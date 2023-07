Larks Hold Off Huskies to Avoid Series Sweep

The Huskies will stay at home on Tuesday to play the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is at 3:05 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies were unable to pull off the sweep on Monday, falling to the Bismarck Larks 9 to 5.

Colin Linder would have 10 strikeouts in his final start for Duluth.

