Smarts and Caution Urged When Lighting Fireworks

There are ways to make it safer for everyone around you.

With many area burning restrictions lifted or eased in recent days, it is expected that more people will be wanting to light fireworks on their own.

Those who deal with fireworks and those who deal with the aftermath of injuries are reminding people to be careful. Despite the lack of rain early this summer, sales have been pretty steady at the family-owned business, Larsen’s on Second Street in Superior. Emma Larsen says she thinks part of the reason is that last year’s rain and bad weather may have put a damper on many fireworks programs and festivities. She says there are several things you can do to make your holiday safer.

“Make sure you always have water around, especially because it’s been so dry this year,” said Larsen. In addition, she said use “things like longer handles on anything as far as like sparklers. [They] are always a safer bet. A lot of sparkler handles are also made of bamboo, so they don’t actually burn at all,” said Larsen.

When lighting your own fireworks, she also recommends a smoldering, fireworks punk stick. It is safer than matches or a lighter, because it allows you to be a safer distance from the fireworks and it does not have an open flame. She says the most popular items are sparklers, smoke bombs and snappers.