Superior Meats Staying Busy For 4th Of July Barbequing

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The 4th of July holiday is always a busy one for Superior Meats.

Brats are a fan favorite with over 100 different types of brats offered at the store.

Some of the more popular flavors are chili cheese, apple, and German brats.

Superior Meats is opened on the 4th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.