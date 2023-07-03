Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Accident In Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — A woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Hermantown, according to a news release.

Hermantown police identified the victim as 46-year-old Penny Jean Polaski.

Investigators believe the Kia Rio Polaski was riding in as a passenger was driving south on Lavaque Bypass near Ugstad Road around 2:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and crashed into a Toyota Highlander traveling north.

The driver of the Kia was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures.

The driver of the Toyota was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The identities of the drivers were not made available Monday night.

It was also not immediately known if those involved are local.