Boats Wrapped in Red, White and Blue

Annual boat parade on Caribou Lake a long-standing tradition.

Fourth of July is not just celebrated on land. It’s also celebrated by sea–or at least by lake.

Caribou Lake to be exact. Tuesday it wasn’t waves of grain, but waves generated by every boat and pontoon imaginable. There was no shortage of red, white and blue as residents decked out their vessels to honor the nation’s beginning.

Each year there can be anywhere from thirty-five to forty or more boats. The boat parade is a tradition that Kevin Comnick and his family have been enjoying for 25 years just outside their door.

“Well, it’s great having my family here. They enjoy coming up,” Comnick said. “I’ve got my sister-in-law from Arizona. Texas. My son and daughter are up. It’s really fun to have them all around here,” Comnick said.

While the boats are fun to see with all their flags, color and bunting, Kevin says it is the people who really make the day. Everyone is out enjoying themselves, and sharing smiles and waves as they circle the lake for the annual, collective, national birthday party.

“It’s a time people can come, get together, enjoy each other’s company,” said Comnick. “Have a good time. Not worry about all the outside things, and just enjoy the day,” he said.

While all the boating is fun–there is also some serious showboating. Each year the boat voted the best gets to take home a trophy and keep it for a year, before passing it on to the next year’s winner.

Congratulations to everyone who revved up their inboards and outboards on Tuesday.