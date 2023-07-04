Knife Island Campground Continues Improvements

ESKO, MINN. -People wanting the camping experience without going too far from home, there’s a new –old campground just minutes from Duluth. Knife Island Campground is the name of the spot. Over 100 years ago the area was a slate mining camp, in the late 90’s it was turned into a campground, but somewhere along the way, it was basically abandoned. Last year Mitch Minardi and his family bought the campground and began cleaning and repairing the grounds.

Minardi said, ” Being family owned, we are capable of so much, and a lot of it lends to what this campground can support. The challenge of a small campground is very fun because it is a challenge and we want to make it like you are coming into our home. To get there it may take a year or two, but when we get there, you will noticeably see the changes and improvements that I believe everybody will enjoy.”

The campground, just 15 miles from Duluth in Esko is on the St Louis River and has its own island. On the island, campers can picnic, fish, or just relax. Because of its location, some campers take the opportunity to take a day trip to Jay Cooke State Park, Duluth, or up the North Shore.

The overgrowth at the campsites has all been cleared and made ready. When needed, the sites have been improved to be able to accommodate longer fifth-wheel campers.

“Each (campground) is very unique, said Minardi. “We don’t really have too many sites that are placed right next to each other. They’re laid back out on the property and it lends itself to trees being in between and a lot of privacy.”There are also tent camping spots and Minardi has received permission to make more walk-in sites further into the woods. This allows people to have the choice of how much roughing-it, they want when camping.

“Camping can be very simplified. You don’t have to make it challenging,” said Minardi. “It doesn’t have to be this whole charade. You can show up with some bicycles; they can show up with a tent. A fishing pole and have a great weekend.”

To create even more camping options, three bunkhouses are now available to rent and Minardi has plans to add three more by next year.

Now that the most basic and urgent projects have been completed, Minardi’s major focus has changed. His goal now is to have people discover the Knife Island Campground and have the campsites filled throughout the entire May through December season.