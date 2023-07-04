Rox Outlast Huskies in Game with Plenty of Fireworks

Duluth would have four players who had at least three runs batted in. Jared Mettam led the team with 4.

DULUTH, Minn.- It would take 11 innings, 35 hits, and 41 runs to decide a winner between the St. Cloud Rox and Duluth Huskies on Tuesday.

In the top of the 11th, St. Cloud would put up a 10 spot to eventually grab hold of the contest and win the game 23-18.

The Huskies (0-1) will next hit the road on Wednesday to play St. Cloud once again. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.