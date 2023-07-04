Teen Loses Control Of Vehicle, Lands In Lake In Fredenberg Twp.

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy lost control of his vehicle Tuesday evening and ended up in a lake in Fredenberg Township.

The call for help came in around 7:25 p.m. on the 6900 block of Bear Island Road.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the teen lost control on wet pavement when he “swerved to miss a tree, which resulted in the vehicle going into the lake.”

He was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was not injured.

Authorities do not believe the boy was impaired.