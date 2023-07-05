Arizona State Joins NCHC as 9th Member of Conference

This is the first time since the conference began play in 2013 that the NCHC is expanding.

TEMPE, AZ.- The UMD men’s hockey team played Arizona State twice last season in non-conference play.

Starting in the 2024-2025 season, the Bulldogs will meet the Sun Devils in conference play as Arizona State was announced as the 9th member of the NCHC conference on Wednesday.

With the addition, the conference has created pods, meaning UMD will play North Dakota and St. Cloud State four times per season.