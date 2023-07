Concerts on the Pier Kickoff for the Summer at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn. –It was a packed evening at Glensheen, on land and on water, for the kick-off of the mansion’s “Concerts on the Pier.”

“The Slamming Doors” played for everybody tonight.

The free concerts begin at 6:30 P.M. ever Wednesday through August.

Watch the video for some highlights from the kickoff concert.