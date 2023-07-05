Esko Native Karson Kuhlman Signs One-Year Deal with New York Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y.- He spent last season splitting time with the Seattle Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets. Now, Esko native Karson Kuhlman is once again on the move.

Kuhlman and the New York Islanders agreed to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday afternoon.

The former Bulldog would tally three goals and seven points in 47 games of action last year.

His best season came in the 2nd half of the 2021-2022 season with Seattle, where he had a career-high eight points.

This will be Kuhlman’s 4th NHL team as he also spent time with the Boston Bruins early in his career.

Kuhlman is entering year number seven as a pro.