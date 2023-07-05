Former Hermantown Hawk Dylan Samberg Re-Signs with Winnipeg Jets

The defenseman stays with a Bulldog heavy Winnipeg Jet roster that already includes Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk, and Dominic Toninato.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba.- Former Hermantown Hawk and UMD Bulldog Dyland Samberg is re-upping with the Winnipeg Jets on a two-year, 2.8 million dollar deal.

Samberg just finished up his 2nd season in the NHL.

In 63 games played, he would total two goals and six assists.

The defenseman stays with a Bulldog heavy Winnipeg Jet roster that already includes Alex Iafallo, Neal Pionk, and Dominic Toninato.

Samberg has only played for the Jets in his NHL career.