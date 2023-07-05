Motorcyclist Dies Trying To Avoid Deer In Road

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after trying to avoid hitting two deer in the roadway.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around 10 a.m. July 4 on State Highway 27/70, less than a mile east of Weirgor Road.

Authorities identified the victim as Roger Mulroy, 63, of Siren, Wisconsin.

Mulroy lost control of the motorcycle and skidded down the roadway while trying to avoid the deer, according to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.

His passenger, Heidi Mulroy, 45, was taken to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for her injuries. The Sheriff’s Office did not describe the extent of her injuries.