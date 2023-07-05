Sen. Klobuchar, Duluth Leaders Celebrate $8.2 Million For Lakewalk Improvements

DULUTH, WISC. — The Lakewalk is at the mercy of both the weather and Lake Superior. When they come together, the damage can be significant. The city has seen it temporarily closed and huge sections destroyed. Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city an $8.2 million grant to make improvements on about 2.5 miles of the nearly eight-mile-long Lakwalk.

“We’ve had these incredible storms. We’ve done good, good work about resilience about shoring up the infrastructure. You can see a couple of very specific sections where that is already at play. What the grant will do is extend the strategy from the corner of the lake all the way to 26th Avenue East,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson at a press event Wednesday celebrating the funding.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was also there. She said one of the reasons Duluth receives grants is because, for a start, it works well with the federal government. “As well as with the legislature, as well as with the chamber here and the unions. There’s just incredible synergy,” Klobuchar said.

Business interests in the city are also pleased. They understand the important connection between the Lakewalk and businesses in the city.

“This funding … will actually really bring our recreational drivers and our economic drivers together, further connecting them and further enhancing their connections,” said Kristi Stokes, the president of Downtown Duluth.

The money will be used to bolster existing sections and widen it in spots for less congestion.

Matt Baumgartner the Duluth Chamber of Commerce president said, “… the most useable track of it does a great job of connecting our business community back with our most precious asset, which is Lake Superior.”

The improvements will also increase access for those with wheelchairs and other mobility issues so that more people can use and enjoy the Lakewalk.