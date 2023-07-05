St. Scholatica Names Brooks Repking New Head Baseball Coach

Repking comes from Crown College, where he was the head coach for the Polars in the 2023 season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team has a new head coach.

Brooks Repking becomes the 5th head baseball coach in program history.

He replaces Corey Kemp, who returned to the program on an interim basis in 2023.

He helped lead the Polars to their 2nd consecutive UMAC conference title game in his lone season at the helm.

The Saints are coming off a year in which they finished with a 9-24 overall record.