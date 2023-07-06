Child Hit By Firework Set Off In Bayfront Crowd After Duluth’s 4th Fest

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are investigating after a child was hit by a firework at Bayfront Park — and it wasn’t part of the 4th of July fireworks show.

The 5-year-old girl suffered minor burns to her hand after a personal firework went off in the crowd Tuesday night, according to police.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. after thousands of people got done watching the 4th Fest fireworks show at Bayfront.

The reporting party called 911 the next day to file a report and give a description of the suspected person responsible for setting off the firework.

No arrest was made as of Thursday evening.