Colleague Remembered by Deputies and Rescue Squad

A local woman was remembered Thursday for a lifetime dedicated to service.

The presence of emergency vehicles, squad cars and flags honored the memory of Debra Slatten. Known as Deb, she passed away unexpectedly on June 29 due to a cardiac event. Local residents, and fire and law enforcement gathered to pay their respects.

“It is obvious by the turnout today she had a large impact on people. She had a life of service,” said Jason Akerson, St. Louis County Undersheriff.

She worked for the Carlton and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Departments. Hers was a life of many “firsts.” The first female on patrol, the first criminal investigator and the first female sergeant in Duluth.

After 26 years, she retired and joined the St. Louis County Rescue Squad. There she put her many skills to work

“She just had a unique way of making everybody feel special and they had a special connection with her individually,” said Aaron Albertson, member of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Slatten specialized in Incident Command and evolved into being the squad matriarch. Her positive, optimistic impact reached well beyond her work life.

“She was very organized, meticulous. You never had to worry about anything Deb did. It was done right and done right the first time,” Akerson said.

Slatten is survived by Rick, her beloved husband of 33 years who leads the St Louis County Rescue Squad. Her obituary says that the world is more beautiful because of her.