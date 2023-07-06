Former Bulldog Noah Cates Files for Arbitration with Philadelphia Flyers

If Cates and the Flyers can't come to an agreement, then he will be an unrestricted free agent.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.- Former UMD left wing Noah Cates has filed for arbitration with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia extended a qualifying offer to Cates back in June for almost 875 thousand dollars, which is 50 thousand dollars less than he made this past season.

Cates appeared in all 82 games last season for the Flyers. He would post 13 goals and 38 points in those contests.

The arbitration hearing will take place anywhere from July 20th to August 3rd.

