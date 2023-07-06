Motorcyclist, SUV Collide Near Island Lake Killing 1, Injuring Another

DULUTH, Minn. – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was critically injured Thursday evening near Island Lake when their motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. near the 7400 block of Rice Lake Road in Duluth.

Michael Allen Scott, 62, of Duluth, died at the scene.

His female passenger who was not identified by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the SUV involved was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Gnesen Volunteer Fire Department, St Louis County Rescue Squad and North Memorial Air Medical responded.