Motorcyclist’s Tire Locks Up, Loses Control

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police were called to a motorcycle accident in the Kenwood neighborhood Thursday.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and West Arrowhead Road.

The motorcyclist said he fell off his bike when the rear tire locked up while downshifting and changing lanes, according to police.

The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was checked by medical on scene.