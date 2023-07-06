Nick Wolff Departs Boston Bruins for Anaheim Ducks Organization

The D-man would register four points in 35 games just this past season.

SAN DIEGO, C.A.- Defenseman Nick Wolff departed the Boston Bruins organization for the Anaheim Ducks organization on Thursday evening.

Wolff signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Gulls, who are the AHL affiliate of the Ducks.

Wolff played in 91 games for the Providence Bruins the last three seasons.

Wolff captured two national titles with UMD in 2018 and in 2019.