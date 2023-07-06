Nick Wolff Departs Boston Bruins for Anaheim Ducks Organization
The D-man would register four points in 35 games just this past season.
SAN DIEGO, C.A.- Defenseman Nick Wolff departed the Boston Bruins organization for the Anaheim Ducks organization on Thursday evening.
Wolff signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Gulls, who are the AHL affiliate of the Ducks.
Wolff played in 91 games for the Providence Bruins the last three seasons.
The D-man would register four points in 35 games just this past season.
Wolff captured two national titles with UMD in 2018 and in 2019.