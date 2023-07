Superior City FC Women Shut Out Granite City FC for Spot in Postseason

Superior City FC will close out the regular season at home on Saturday against Tonka-Fusion FC. Gametime is scheduled for 7 PM.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior City FC women’s soccer team clinched a playoff spot on Thursday, shutting out Granite City FC 9 to 0.

Superior City FC will close out the regular season at home on Saturday against Tonka-Fusion FC. Gametime is scheduled for 7 PM.