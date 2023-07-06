The South St. Louis County Fair Kicks Off for the Weekend

PROCTOR, Minn. — The fair is back in town in Proctor, its long history of over 100 years brings thousands of kids and families joy every summer.

The South St. Louis County Fair has carnival rides this year, which brought in many screams of joy on the opening day, from swings, slides and even a ferris wheel.

But the rides aren’t the only hit, there are also games and a petting zoo.

With every pass into the fair, people can try their hand at knocker ball, which is a competitive but entertaining game.

There’s also food trucks and stands throughout the grounds with popular fair food.

“It’s a beautiful day watching the kids come, we have a carnival this year, and the kids are excited about the rides,” said Brenda Hallfrisch, South St. Louis County Fair Director. The kids are always excited to see new things, they’re excited to see the rides, the animals, the pony rides, just to pet the things, and we’ve got balloons, the balloon wristband.”

The fair runs through Sunday afternoon. Throughout the weekend different performers will hit the fair, including live music, and if you are looking to hop on a ride, they’ll be operating until the afternoon Sunday.