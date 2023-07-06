Trampled by Turtles Preview Party at Earth Rider Brewery

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Duluth’s own Trampled by Turtles are back at Bayfront Park this Saturday.

But the party has already started tonight at the Earth Rider Fest Grounds in Superior.

The pre-party tonight has live music from “side project” bands featuring members of Trampled by Turtles.

When not touring or recording, some of the band members can be found with Dead Man Winter and Lazy Lighting 420 who are also playing tonight.

The sound kicked off with a performance from Little Fevers a Minneapolis indie-pop group.

Many people gathering at the brewery to listen to the tunes, grab a drink and enjoy a nice night out.