Bikes and Riders Swarm Spirit Mountain

Bike enthusiasts and spectators gather at Spirit Mountain Chalet on Grand Avenue.

Lake Superior often gets all the attention in Duluth, but this weekend it’s the dry land of Spirit Mountain where things are happening.

It is the Bike Duluth Festival that happens every year. Close to one thousand bikes and their riders will be flying down the hill, and over and around all kinds of terrain.

There are a lot of races you may not have heard of, including gravity, enduro and chainless. The three days of rolling and rollicking fun started Friday afternoon. And you don’t have to be a rider to enjoy the action.

“Plenty of parking spots, either here or across the street. And just come up to the registration tent and ask, ‘Where are good spots to go? What races are going on?'” said Festival Chairman, Jeremy Jeannette.

“They pretty much start tomorrow at nine and go throughout the day. Around six, seven o’clock things will kind of wrap up, and that’s when the band will wrap up. Starting at the registration desk, just getting an idea and where the spots are to go and watch,” said Jeannette.

The Festival runs through Sunday. One thing people may not know about the event is that it is a big fundraiser. Proceeds this year will go to the DEVO Mountain Bike Program, and the National Center for Youth Development.