New Summer Event Added at the DECC

DULUTH, MINN. – The DECC has created a brand new Summer Event that will be held in just 4 weeks on August 5th The event is Cider Vs Seltzer and was created after the success that the DECC had with its Cider North Event last January.

The Executive Director of the DECC, Dan Hartman, says the January event sold out much quicker than they anticipated, so the Cider vs Seltzer event will be even bigger and will be able to partly take place outside. There will be games like giant PONG and Corn Hole on the lawn while beverage vendors will be serving samples of both cider and seltzer in Pioneer Hall

“It’s rare, especially for seltzer to have its shining moment and so I’m kind of excited by that,” said Hartman. “Give a little light to that. I think it hasn’t got a lot of attention for the qualities that exist within seltzer itself and I think people will be surprised by even some of the local stuff is really good”.

There will be 22 makers of ciders and seltzers at the DECC for the event. Tickets for the unlimited sample event are $45 for general admission and $65 for VIP tickets. And the Designated Drivers will be charged just $10. Tickets are available at the DECC’s website.